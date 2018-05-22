idigbr: summer sweets!

Join Baton Rouge Astronomical Society again this Spring as they return to the Rowe for their Sidewalk Astronomy series! Bring your friends and family to get a glimpse of the First Quarter Moon.

Upcoming dates/times:

January 23 6:30 – 8:30pm

February 20 6:30 – 8:30pm

March 27 7:00 – 9:00pm

April 24 7:00 – 9:00pm

May 22 7:00 – 9:00pm

Events may be cancelled or rescheduled on short notice due to weather. We’ll post all updates prior to the evening of.

These events are FREE and open to the public.