idigbr: Sweet Summer Treats

21jun(jun 21)6:00 pm(jun 21)6:00 pmPint Night - NOLA Brewing Co
Join us for a special pint night featuring NOLA Brewing. FREE pint glass with NOLA beer purchase (while supplies last). Featuring NOLA 7th Street Wheat on draft
Time
(Thursday) 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
Burgersmith
3613 Perkins Rd, Ste B, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
21jun(jun 21)6:00 pm(jun 21)6:00 pmArt After Hours: Feast for the Eyes (& All the Senses)
Passionate about food? Hear Poppy Tooker, "Louisiana Eats!" host and executive producer, talk about food. See our new food-related exhibitions. Touch food-themed hands-on activities. Smell and taste food prepared by
Passionate about food? Hear Poppy Tooker, “Louisiana Eats!” host and executive producer, talk about food. See our new food-related exhibitions. Touch food-themed hands-on activities. Smell and taste food prepared by local restaurants. Plus, one lucky attendee will take home a gift card to DIG’s Restaurant Week.
Members enter admission free, college students with ID $8, nonmembers $10. Sponsored by DIG Magazine & 89.3 WRKF.
Time
(Thursday) 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location
Louisiana Art and Science Museum
100 S River Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
21jun(jun 21)7:00 pm(jun 21)7:00 pmThursday Trivia at Bullfish Bar + Kitchen
Test your wits at Trivia on Thursday nights at Bullfish!
Test your wits at Trivia on Thursday nights at Bullfish!
Time
(Thursday) 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
The Bullfish Bar + Kitchen
4001 Nicholson Drive Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LA 70808
21jun(jun 21)7:00 pm(jun 21)7:00 pmSunset Paddles
Join us at the University Lakes for an evening paddling under the setting sun. This is a great way to start your weekend and enjoy the beauty and serenity of
Join us at the University Lakes for an evening paddling under the setting sun. This is a great way to start your weekend and enjoy the beauty and serenity of this water area. Register to reserve a kayak or paddle board in advance as space is limited.
Sponsors: The Backpacker + Paddle BR + Subaru of Baton Rouge
Time
(Thursday) 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Location
Milford Wampold Memorial Park
901 Stanford Ave. Baton Rouge, LA 70808
21jun(jun 21)7:00 pm(jun 21)7:00 pmTheology on Tap: Grill the Priest
Here's your chance! For this month's Theology on Tap, we'll have Fr. Christopher Decker on site to answer all your theological, philosophical, liturgical, moral, and sacramental burning questions as
Here’s your chance! For this month’s Theology on Tap, we’ll have Fr. Christopher Decker on site to answer all your theological, philosophical, liturgical, moral, and sacramental burning questions as well as anything else you can come up with. Questions will be taken on the night of TOT, but the best way to put your question in the running for getting stage time is to submit it through this link: https://goo.gl/forms/LjblQlDMxzLJZiRv2.
Time
(Thursday) 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
Tin Roof Brewery
1624 Wyoming St, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802