In This Issue: October 2017

Being a creative doesn’t always mean having a fun or exciting career. Lucky for me, it does. I’ve been with DIG —as Art Director—for years. So when the question was asked, “Would you be interested in filling the editor position?” I had much to consider. You see, I’m already a graphic designer, a romance author, a mom, a bookworm, a Netflix binge-watcher and a passionate wine drinker (red only, please). Could I add another title to my resume?

The answer turned out to be, yes.

I can’t tell you how excited I am to take over as Editor-in-Chief during my favorite time of year. For Southern Louisiana, autumn means a very welcome break from the sweltering temperatures of the summer months. To me, it means getting outside more, watching my favorite classic horror films, and cheering on the Tigers every Saturday night.

At DIG, we always want to bring you the best of Baton Rouge. We work to expose the undiscovered parts of the city and the people who make the Red Stick unique. This month we’ll explore a new music festival, Louisiana-themed gift ideas (it’s never too early for holiday shopping), and another great addition to the Baton Rouge food scene. But what I’m most excited about is our story on Baton Rouge urban legends.

When we started asking around, we were inundated with stories varying from funny to downright creepy. Every generation brought new insight to old legends, sometimes even providing first-hand accounts. It was a blast exploring these urban legends and learning more about our city—all while not taking ourselves too seriously.

I am a Baton Rouge native, so I can personally relate to these outrageous tales. As a young child, I remember hearing whispered stories of kids dying while riding the Wild Mouse rollercoaster at Fun Fair Park. For some reason, that only fueled my desire to want to ride it; and ride it, I did.

I’ve heard people who work on the Mississippi claim to have seen great white sharks. After a few too many drinks at a Tigerland bar, I’ve listened to a dudebro retell his sighting of—not one, but two—Confederate soldier ghosts walking along Highland Road.The funny thing is, I didn’t realize at the time that these stories, these urban legends, were a legit part of Baton Rouge history.

So, dive in to my first issue of DIG. I hope you find something new to love, learn a bit more about our beautiful city, and find a reason to share this issue with a friend.

Season Vining

Editor-in-Chief

DIG Baton Rouge