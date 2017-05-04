Louisiana photographer Chris Parish likes to tell stories, and we think he tells the best ones through Instagram.

Tell us a bit about yourself.

My name is Chris Parish. I’m a photographer, videographer, [and] graphic designer here in Baton

Rouge. What I do though is tell stories. My passion has always been to bring the beauty I see within

people to life on screen. There has always been something so wonderful to me about capturing the

stories of others and sharing them with the world. And it is because all I know is this: Life is beautiful,

love is beautiful, you are beautiful…I just love showing the world how beautiful it all is.

You’re a graphic designer. How does this influence your Instagram posts?

Being a designer has not influenced my posts as much as it has influenced my eyes as a photographer.

As I grow as a designer I find that I also grow as a photographer. My eyes have trained themselves

to be more focused on what a shot will look on screen, in a graphic, or on a flier.

What photography equipment do you use?

Honestly, I use a wide variety of equipment. I currently have a growing collection of 12 cameras, with

each having its own individual look. For all of my digital images I shoot on a Sony A7S II. The 11 other

cameras I own are all film cameras. Yep, film. The no preview, 36 shots per roll, cameras of yesteryear.

For me there is just something about film that you can’t recreate with digital. My Pentax 645n

gives these massive scans that make your heart race the first time you see them. If you’ve never

shot on film I would highly recommend it. Seriously, go to a thrift store, find one for 10 bucks, pop

some Kodak Porta film in, and go to work. Trust me when you take that first picture the adrenaline of

not being able to look at the back of your camera for a preview will make you go crazy in excitement.

What is your favorite subject to capture and why?

Above everything I love capturing shots of people the most. In each person’s eyes there is a story to be

told. As a photographer, getting the opportunity to help tell a person’s story is my favorite thing to do.

How has living in Louisiana influenced your photography?

Oh goodness, I truly believe Louisiana is the most beautiful place on earth. I have been lucky to have

the opportunity in traveling across the country, but every time I find myself so much more in love

with my home state. There’s just something about this culture that you can’t get anywhere else.

Whether it be the feel of an LSU football game with hundreds of thousands crazy Cajuns or a man

playing his Sax in the streets of New Orleans, you just can’t beat this place.

Do you have a secret to the perfect Instagram post?

Actually, I do. If you see something you love, grab your phone your camera your iPad (just kidding no

iPad mirror selfies please lol) and capture it. It’s really that simple. Instagram is all about expressing

what you love and sharing it with the world. So share whatever it is you love.

Anything else you’d like DIG readers to know?

I really can’t stress this part enough. If you are passionate about something, whether it be photography,

baseball or just life itself go out there and get it. Always remember… NEVER. STOP. GRINDING.

See some photos from Chris’ Instagram below:

