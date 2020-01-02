Baton Rouge businesses that are both Instagrammable and delicious

Instagram feed beginning to look a little boring after the holidays? Head to one of these locations for a meal and have a quick selfie session with their stunning decor and murals.



Main Squeeze

Grab a selfie with one of Main Squeeze’s candy-colored fresh-pressed juices or handmade smoothies. The bright drinks in front of the luscious green logo wall make for the perfect “New Year, New Me” selfies.

Chow Yum Phat

Nestled comfortably in the Overpass, Chow Yum Phat is a new restaurant with a modern take Asian Cuisine. Their creative, geometric outdoor murals make the perfect back-drop for a group photo or a selfie.



Soji: Modern Asian

Aside from their signature Asian fusion, Soji is famous for their pink neon signs that decorate pretty much every room in the restaurant. From cocktail sign in the bar to the noodle bar sign, there are selfie spots for every occasion. The most popular, however, is the “good vibes” neon sign in the bathroom, strategically put up backwards to make for prime mirror selfies.



Pinetta’s European Restaurant

Want to convince your friends that you’re on a European adventure without the plane ride? Pinetta’s has created an authentic European atmosphere right on Perkins Road. Empty Chianti bottles and vintage artwork line the walls making the restaurant the perfect place for classic photographs. The restaurant is dimly lit (adds to the atmosphere), so it’s a great spot for more romantic-looking photos.



MJ’s Cafe

MJ’s Cafe on Government offers a crisp, modern vibe, but the real treasure lies in their bathrooms. There is an all-pink bathroom and an all-blue bathroom so no matter what, your bathroom mirror selfie will match your instagram aesthetic.



Mid City Beer Garden

Also located on Government Street is Mid-City Beer Garden, a green oasis nestled in the hustle and bustle of the heart of Baton Rouge. The restaurant is full of greenery that makes the perfect backdrop for a perfectly candid selfie. They are also dog-friendly, so you can bring your pet along for your photo sesh as well!



Playa Bowls

Playa Bowls features a beachy, summer theme and is perfect for adding more color to your photos. Their bowls are also full of color, making them not only healthy and delicious, but also instagrammable.

The Salad Shop

The Salad Shop has a beautiful light and natural aesthetic and features the perfect greenery wall as a backdrop to your salad selfies.