Join the “World’s Largest Ghost Hunt”, within one of the oldest and most Haunted properties in the French Quarter, Bar Mon Cher. Haunted Journeys are the founders and sponsors of National Ghost Hunting. In order to prosper this special day of recognition, they are launching “World’s Largest Ghost Hunt” to raise thousands of funding for historic preservation efforts world-wide. This year, they have over 80 teams in ten countries! The USA alone has 25 States all launching local ghost hunts, SIMULTANEOUSLY at 9PM CST, via Live-Stream, from their own local Historic Site that is reputed to be haunted. 100% of money raised go to the Historic Site they are representing.

New Orleans will literally be the Epicentre of this event, featuring its own event “Le Epicentre Paranormal”, where a command center will be built, displaying (on monitors) all the paranormal investigations world-wide. Two celebrity Paranormal greats, Brian Cano (para-psychologist) from Haunted Collector and Scotty Rorek (nationally recognized Psychic Medium), will “GUIDE” all the teams world-wide into a coordinated and simultaneous process for finding and communicating with the Dead. This is their second year, topping last year’s results. This will be epic. And it’s all happening in your community of New Orleans!