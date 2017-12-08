IT IS SNOWING IN BATON ROUGE

Not flurries, not sleet, not just slush… IT’S SNOW.

WHAT. WHAT. #digbr #snow A post shared by Russell Jones (@rhoan01) on Dec 8, 2017 at 5:10am PST

Look at all those puffy flakes! Those big, white patches. Those seasonally-appropriate sugar coatings on the car tops.

It is actually snowing in Baton Rouge. What is happening. #snow #digbr A post shared by Russell Jones (@rhoan01) on Dec 8, 2017 at 5:09am PST

Bust out those carrots and scarves, folks: it is snowman-making time!

Even Mike the Tiger is getting into the spirit.

Walking in a winter wonderland. A post shared by Mike, LSU's Live Mascot (@mikethetiger_lsu) on Dec 8, 2017 at 6:04am PST

Mike has come out to enjoy the #SNEAUX! pic.twitter.com/1O4fMb1eNj — LSU Pix (@LSUpix) December 8, 2017

Mike’s pretty great in snow. We’re digging it.

But this is snow in the Red Stick. It hasn’t happened since 2008. Time to bust out the DRONE FOOTAGE.

Welcome to Sneaux Valley! pic.twitter.com/X6g8Evc1RL — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 8, 2017

You know, of course, this means other not-so-good things are also going to happen.

As snow falls in Baton Rouge, 12,000+ lose power and some roads closed https://t.co/y817VwGJ80 — The Advocate (@theadvocatebr) December 8, 2017

Northshore Troopers responding to several #preventable crashes. Please slowdown especially on elevated roadways. pic.twitter.com/BsCowwn2yv — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) December 8, 2017

Folks from out of state, remember: we don’t see this that often. Or ever. The humidity usually isn’t quite so firm. So take it easy on us.

Stay safe and warm out there, and hopefully get a chance to enjoy this snow day… though maybe not this much.

The snow isn't stopping this person from getting their morning run in.https://t.co/bHB60r0ZNI pic.twitter.com/Qhh3S5j76U — WAFB (@WAFB) December 8, 2017

Image: LSU / Twitter