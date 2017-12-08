IT IS SNOWING IN BATON ROUGE

Not flurries, not sleet, not just slush… IT’S SNOW.
Look at all those puffy flakes! Those big, white patches. Those seasonally-appropriate sugar coatings on the car tops.
Bust out those carrots and scarves, folks: it is snowman-making time!
snow day!!! @WBRZweather @JoshEachus #sneauxday #BatonRouge ❄️❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/SbfqQ0ZSki
— Grant Howie (@GranttHowiee) December 8, 2017
#LouisianaSnowman ready to make some gumbo! #SneauxDay pic.twitter.com/EQajdhU8tp
— Christy Chachere (@ChristyChachere) December 8, 2017
Even Mike the Tiger is getting into the spirit.
Mike has come out to enjoy the #SNEAUX! pic.twitter.com/1O4fMb1eNj
— LSU Pix (@LSUpix) December 8, 2017
Mike’s pretty great in snow. We’re digging it.
But this is snow in the Red Stick. It hasn’t happened since 2008. Time to bust out the DRONE FOOTAGE.
Welcome to Sneaux Valley! pic.twitter.com/X6g8Evc1RL
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 8, 2017
You know, of course, this means other not-so-good things are also going to happen.
As snow falls in Baton Rouge, 12,000+ lose power and some roads closed https://t.co/y817VwGJ80
— The Advocate (@theadvocatebr) December 8, 2017
Northshore Troopers responding to several #preventable crashes. Please slowdown especially on elevated roadways. pic.twitter.com/BsCowwn2yv
— LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) December 8, 2017
Folks from out of state, remember: we don’t see this that often. Or ever. The humidity usually isn’t quite so firm. So take it easy on us.
I can't even right now 😅😅😅 #Louisiana #sneauxday pic.twitter.com/BtNHnByjP2
— Justin W. Benoit (@JustinWBenoit) December 8, 2017
Stay safe and warm out there, and hopefully get a chance to enjoy this snow day… though maybe not this much.
The snow isn't stopping this person from getting their morning run in.https://t.co/bHB60r0ZNI pic.twitter.com/Qhh3S5j76U
— WAFB (@WAFB) December 8, 2017
Image: LSU / Twitter