IT IS SNOWING IN BATON ROUGE

Russell Jones
20 hours ago

Not flurries, not sleet, not just slush… IT’S SNOW.

WHAT. WHAT. #digbr #snow

Look at all those puffy flakes! Those big, white patches. Those seasonally-appropriate sugar coatings on the car tops.

It is actually snowing in Baton Rouge. What is happening. #snow #digbr

Bust out those carrots and scarves, folks: it is snowman-making time!

Even Mike the Tiger is getting into the spirit.

Walking in a winter wonderland.

Mike’s pretty great in snow. We’re digging it.

But this is snow in the Red Stick. It hasn’t happened since 2008. Time to bust out the DRONE FOOTAGE.

You know, of course, this means other not-so-good things are also going to happen.

Folks from out of state, remember: we don’t see this that often. Or ever. The humidity usually isn’t quite so firm. So take it easy on us.

Stay safe and warm out there, and hopefully get a chance to enjoy this snow day… though maybe not this much.

