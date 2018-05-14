It’s American Craft Beer Week!

Happy Craft Beer Week!

Monday:

Corporate Brew & Draft: Holy Mountain Shadowlifter

Olive or Twist: ALL DAY HAPPY HOUR includes

The Londoner: ALL DAY HAPPY HOUR includes $1 off all draft beers

Tuesday:

Corporate Brew & Draft: NOLA event

Wednesday:

Tin Roof: Enjoy $1 off pints for happy hour 4-6pm and then NAMASTE at Tin Roof for Yoga on Tap at 6!

The Bulldog: PINT NIGHT! It’s a beer drinker’s favorite night, enjoy one of the MANY beers on tap and keep your specialty Bulldog glass!

Corporate Brew & Draft: Hazy IPA class

Thursday:

Tin Roof: The more beers you drink the better you are at trivia, that’s how it goes right?

Southern Craft: FREE BREWERY TOUR @ 7pm!

Corporate Brew & Draft: SOURS!!!!

Friday:

Tin Roof: Learn the secrets behind the beers at a FREE brewery tour every Friday at 6pm

Corporate Brew & Draft: Southern Meet & Greet

Southern Craft: FREE brewery tour!

Saturday:

Southern Craft: Brew Master Tour @ 2pm