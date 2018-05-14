Dig Baton Rouge
It’s American Craft Beer Week!

Happy Craft Beer Week!

Monday:
Corporate Brew & Draft: Holy Mountain Shadowlifter
Olive or Twist: ALL DAY HAPPY HOUR includes
The Londoner: ALL DAY HAPPY HOUR includes $1 off all draft beers

Tuesday:
Corporate Brew & Draft: NOLA event

Wednesday:
Tin Roof: Enjoy $1 off pints for happy hour 4-6pm and then NAMASTE at Tin Roof for Yoga on Tap at 6!
The Bulldog: PINT NIGHT! It’s a beer drinker’s favorite night, enjoy one of the MANY beers on tap and keep your specialty Bulldog glass!
Corporate Brew & Draft: Hazy IPA class

Thursday:
Tin Roof: The more beers you drink the better you are at trivia, that’s how it goes right?
Southern Craft: FREE BREWERY TOUR @ 7pm!
Corporate Brew & Draft: SOURS!!!!

Friday:
Tin Roof: Learn the secrets behind the beers at a FREE brewery tour every Friday at 6pm
Corporate Brew & Draft: Southern Meet & Greet
Southern Craft: FREE brewery tour!

Saturday:
Southern Craft: Brew Master Tour @ 2pm

