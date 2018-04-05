It’s National Burrito Day!

Come join us for our Thirsty Thursday First Responders Night!

EVERY THURSDAY is First Responders Night!

If you are a police officer, sheriffs deputy, firefighter, paramedic, or rescuer we want to thank you for your service! Enjoy 1/2 off ALL FOOD–> www.StationSportsBar.com/foodmenu

For EVERYONE it’s $10 BOTTOMLESS WINE AND MIMOSAS from open ’til 10pm! Check out our HUGE beer selection by downloading the Untapped App on your Iphone or Android device.

We open at 4:30pm weekdays!