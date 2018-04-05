It’s National Burrito Day!

Let’s all celebrate accordingly!
05apr(apr 5)4:30 pm(apr 5)4:30 pmFirst Responders Night + Bottomless Wine & Mimosas!
Event Details
Event Details
Come join us for our Thirsty Thursday First Responders Night!
EVERY THURSDAY is First Responders Night!
If you are a police officer, sheriffs deputy, firefighter, paramedic, or rescuer we want to thank you for your service! Enjoy 1/2 off ALL FOOD–> www.StationSportsBar.com/foodmenu
For EVERYONE it’s $10 BOTTOMLESS WINE AND MIMOSAS from open ’til 10pm! Check out our HUGE beer selection by downloading the Untapped App on your Iphone or Android device.
We open at 4:30pm weekdays!
Time
(Thursday) 4:30 pm - 11:55 pm
Location
The Station Sports Bar and Grill
4608 Bennington Ave, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
05apr(apr 5)5:00 pm(apr 5)5:00 pmWine Menu Launch Party
Event Details
Join us for happy hour for our Wine Menu Launch Party! They will have free samples of each exciting selection from our newly released wine menu…along with a complimentary cheese sampling, courtesy of Trader Joe’s!
Plus:
$1 off Glasses of Wine
$5 off Bottles of Wine during the event.
Time
(Thursday) 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Location
The Radio Bar
3079 Government St, Ste B, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70806
05apr(apr 5)5:00 pm(apr 5)5:00 pmThursday's All You Can Eat Crawfish
Event Details
Stinky’s Fish Camp will be having ALL YOU CAN EAT CRAWFISH from 5pm-9pm. Live Music, Great Food, Great Service, Great Time. Call now to make reservations 225-615-3870!
Time
(Thursday) 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
Stinky's Fish Camp
5500 Hilton Ave
05apr(apr 5)6:00 pm(apr 5)6:00 pmLCI Open House
Event Details
High school seniors, parents, teachers, college transfers, employees of industry and career changers are invited to join us for hors-d’oeuvres and a tour of the Louisiana Culinary Institute’s campus. Chef instructors and staff will be available to discuss your future in the culinary arts!
Time
(Thursday) 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location
Louisiana Culinary Institute
10550 Airline Hwy
05apr(apr 5)6:30 pm(apr 5)6:30 pmChef Showdown: Eusebio Gongora II vs. Jay Ducote
Event Details
Event Details
It’s time for another Chopped-Style showdown! If you’re a fan of Food Network’s Chopped, you’re in for a treat! We’ve set up a showdown between long time friends, but fierce competitors Eusebio Gongora II of Southfin Southern Poke and our fearless leader Jay Ducote. These two former tailgating comrades will face off in a mystery basket showdown. Each team will whip up an appetizer, entree and dessert using mystery basket ingredients as well as the Bite & Booze pantry. Guests will feast on all six different dishes prepared right in front of them and help determine who will get CHOPPED!
Doors will open at 6:30pm and the first round will begin promptly at 7pm.
Location will be emailed out to ticket holders prior to the event.
Time
(Thursday) 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm