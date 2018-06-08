It’s National Ghostbusters Day!

Who ya gonna call?!

Today is National Ghostbusters Day, so grab your proton packs, cuz bustin’ makes you feel good! We love the Ghostbusters films and so do some local ghost heads. Read about our own Louisiana Ghostbusters here!

Be sure to mark your calendars! Wizard World, Sony Pictures and Ghost Corps teamed up to announce an extraordinary live event, the Ghostbusters Fan Fest , to be held June 8-9, 2019, for the 35th anniversary of the Ghostbusters film. For the anniversary celebration, fans will participate in exclusive panels, meet the Ghostbusters creators, talent and crew and experience Ghostbusters augmented reality and virtual reality games. Read more about the Fan Fest here!