It’s National Puppy Day! See photos of cute pooches from around BR
Happy #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/Su5yT6aIlM
#NationalPuppyDay .. Save me ⭐️….. pic.twitter.com/PT0cmxcQuu
National Puppy Day 😭I think my heart might explode from all the puppy pictures. Me and this guy had a rough start. He was found on the street and had everything wrong with him. I lived in a closet studio apartment and in my last semester of college. We lived off of eggs and canned green beans for weeks so I could afford his vet bill. But it was the best decision of my life. We've had a lot of fun and adventures.
Every day is #nationalpuppyday around here. When I had to let go of our first dog, Salinger, I felt like my heart was ripped in half. I had lost family pets before, but she was MY baby and it was too much heartache. I resisted Franny at first, going so far as calling her "Kevin's dog." But, with all her excessive energy, quirkiness, and determination to be on top of me at all times, she put my heart right back together. I am now happy to confirm she is very much "my dog." Sorry, Kev. #yousayitspuppylove #wesayitsfullgrown 🐾
Happy #NationalPuppyDay to our perfect little guy!!!Here's a baby Bacon video to brighten your day! #hestillcantcatch #needslessonsfromLocke pic.twitter.com/a1XRaXUkj2
