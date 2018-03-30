Dig Baton Rouge
It’s National Take a Walk in the Park Day!

You heard right. Kick off the weekend by taking a stroll through one of BR’s many parks…

  1. Perkins Rd Community Park
  2. BREC Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center
  3. Independence Park
  4. Highland Rd Community Park
  5. Drusilla Lane Park
  6. Hilltop Arboretum
  7. Forest Community Park
  8. City-Brooks Community Park
  9. Arsenal Park
  10. The Three Crosses Park

