It’s National Take a Walk in the Park Day!

You heard right. Kick off the weekend by taking a stroll through one of BR’s many parks…
- Perkins Rd Community Park
- BREC Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center
- Independence Park
- Highland Rd Community Park
- Drusilla Lane Park
- Hilltop Arboretum
- Forest Community Park
- City-Brooks Community Park
- Arsenal Park
- The Three Crosses Park
Ranking from Yelp Best 10 Parks in Baton Rouge.
Photo: Yelp/Independence Community Park