It’s National Take a Walk in the Park Day!

You heard right. Kick off the weekend by taking a stroll through one of BR’s many parks…

Perkins Rd Community Park BREC Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center Independence Park Highland Rd Community Park Drusilla Lane Park Hilltop Arboretum Forest Community Park City-Brooks Community Park Arsenal Park The Three Crosses Park

Ranking from Yelp Best 10 Parks in Baton Rouge.

Photo: Yelp/Independence Community Park