It’s National Tequila Day

Tequila lovers rejoice because July 24th is National Tequila Day! Whether you are a gold or silver tequila lover here are some places to go get your agave fix.

  • Margartia WEEK @ Mestizo
    • National Tequila Day is Tuesday July 24th, but why not celebrate all week?? Each day Mestizo will offer different specials on craft Margaritas and specialty tequilas
  •  Clicks Billiards and Sports Bar
    • Get up to $1 Off Every Tequila & $6 Flavored Margaritas
  •  Caliente
    • Caliente is offering $1 well tequila shots and $3 premium shots ALL DAY! PLUS, get 3 courses for only $20 at Caliente for Restaurant Week!
  • The Station
    • the $3 house shots & $6 Patron shots are sure to get you in the mood for all night karaoke!
  • Fuzzy’s
    • $1 tequila shots (everyday)
  • Lava Cantina – Perkins Rowe
    • Half off tequila blanco shots and 3 courses for $25 for Restaurant Week!

If you're not in the mood to go out and drink, here are some at home tequila recipes!

