It’s National Tequila Day

Tequila lovers rejoice because July 24th is National Tequila Day! Whether you are a gold or silver tequila lover here are some places to go get your agave fix.
- Margartia WEEK @ Mestizo
- National Tequila Day is Tuesday July 24th, but why not celebrate all week?? Each day Mestizo will offer different specials on craft Margaritas and specialty tequilas
- Clicks Billiards and Sports Bar
- Get up to $1 Off Every Tequila & $6 Flavored Margaritas
- Caliente
- Caliente is offering $1 well tequila shots and $3 premium shots ALL DAY! PLUS, get 3 courses for only $20 at Caliente for Restaurant Week!
- The Station
- the $3 house shots & $6 Patron shots are sure to get you in the mood for all night karaoke!
- Fuzzy’s
- $1 tequila shots (everyday)
- Lava Cantina – Perkins Rowe
- Half off tequila blanco shots and 3 courses for $25 for Restaurant Week!
If you’re not in the mood to go out and drink, here are some at home tequila recipes!
- Watermelon soaked tequila wedges
- The Paloma
- Basically if a margarita and a grapefruit had a baby
- Margartia Meltaway cookies
- Perfect chaser for tequila shots!
- Tomato and Tequila
- Bloody Mary enthusiasts will love this drink!