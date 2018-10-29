Dig Baton Rouge
It’s official, College Gameday is coming to LSU for Alabama

ESPN announced Saturday morning that the College Gameday crew is headed to death valley to cover the big match up between LSU and The Crimson Tide. This is the first time College Gameday films at LSU since their match up with Alabama 2 years ago. Read more from The Advocate.

The show will air from 8-11 a.m. and kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

