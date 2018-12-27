It’s official: Haynie named LSU provost

After a national search to fill the vacant position, LSU has named Dr. Stacia Haynie as the university’s executive VP and provost. Haynie takes over the permanent position after serving as the interim pick for both titles since April.

“I have never been more optimistic about LSU than I am right now.” Haynie said following the announcement. “The hard work of our stellar faculty, staff and students define this great institution, and I look forward to working together to enhance our student success and the scholarly and creative work of our faculty.”

Haynie has been an active member of the LSU community since joining the Department of Political Science in 1990. She previously served as Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences before being named Interim Executive Vice President and Provost.

As a professor, Haynie taught courses in Judicial Politics, American Constitutional Law, Comparative Judicial Politics and American Public Law. She is the recipient of the Arts & Sciences Professor’s Award for Distinguished Scholarship, the LSU University Alumni Association Faculty Excellence Award, and the LSU College of Arts & Sciences Advisory Council Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching.

In her role as executive VP and provost, Haynie will continue to oversee all aspects of instruction and student support, as well as serving as the chief operating officer at LSU under president F. King Alexander. She would also serve as LSU’s chief administrative officer in the event of the president’s absence.

“We are pleased to name Stacia Haynie as our executive vice president and provost,” Alexander said in a prepared statement. “Throughout her nearly 30-year career at LSU, Dr. Haynie demonstrated her leadership ability and commitment to promoting research and creative scholarship, as well as ensuring our students get the exceptional educational experience they deserve from Louisiana’s flagship university.”

Congratulations, Dr. Haynie!