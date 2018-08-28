Dig Baton Rouge
Sports

It’s official, Joe Burrow is the starting quarterback for opener against Miami

James Moran James Moran
9 hours ago

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Editor

 

A cloud of purple-and-gold smoke billowed from Tiger Stadium on Monday as the team got set for its game-week preparations.

Just kidding, but the Tigers do finally have a starting quarterback.

Graduate transfer Joe Burrow has beaten out sophomore Myles Brennan and will start against Miami on Sunday night, according to a report from Ross Dellenger Sports Illustrated. A source confirmed to Tiger Rag that LSU coach Ed Orgeron will announce the decision to the team meeting this afternoon.

Image: Tiger Rag

 

Editor, Tiger Rag

Sports

Good news for LSU and cornerback Kristian Fulton

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Editor   Given the way LSU’s fall camp went, the sight of an athletic director appearing on the practice field could’ve meant a sign of more off-the-field noise to come. Instead Joe Alleva arrived at LSU practice...

4 days ago

