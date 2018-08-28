By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Editor

A cloud of purple-and-gold smoke billowed from Tiger Stadium on Monday as the team got set for its game-week preparations.

Just kidding, but the Tigers do finally have a starting quarterback.

Graduate transfer Joe Burrow has beaten out sophomore Myles Brennan and will start against Miami on Sunday night, according to a report from Ross Dellenger Sports Illustrated. A source confirmed to Tiger Rag that LSU coach Ed Orgeron will announce the decision to the team meeting this afternoon.

Image: Tiger Rag