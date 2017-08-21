The moment LSU fans have been waiting for is here — the school has a new official live tiger mascot.

Mike VII, formerly known as “Harvey,” will take on the role. The school made the announcement through Mike’s Twitter account Monday morning.

Harvey arrived on campus on Aug. 15, and he was held in his night house until now. LSU veterinarians took that time to observe him and make sure he acclimated to his new surroundings.

Photo via LSU.

