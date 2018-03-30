It’s the weekend!

Whether you’ve got an extra day of vacation or all the family in town, there’s something for everyone in BR this weekend…

Friday

Live After 5 @ Downtown Baton Rouge

All You Can Eat @ City Pork Deli & Charcuterie

LSU vs. Mississippi State @ Alex Box

Quentin Tarantino Movie Night @ The Varsity

Saturday

Cumulus Media Easter Egg Hunt @ Louisiana State Capitol Grounds

Live Music w/ Greg Talmage @ La Carreta Bluebonnet

Bartending Class @ ABC Bartending School

LSU vs. Mississippi State @ Alex Box

Sunday

Happy Easter! Click here to check out some of the restaurants around town serving up deals for Easter Sunday!