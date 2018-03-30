Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

It’s the weekend!

DIG Staff DIG Staff
12 hours ago

Whether you’ve got an extra day of vacation or all the family in town, there’s something for everyone in BR this weekend…

Friday

Live After 5 @ Downtown Baton Rouge

All You Can Eat @ City Pork Deli & Charcuterie

LSU vs. Mississippi State @ Alex Box

Quentin Tarantino Movie Night @ The Varsity

Saturday

Cumulus Media Easter Egg Hunt @ Louisiana State Capitol Grounds

Live Music w/ Greg Talmage @ La Carreta Bluebonnet

Bartending Class @ ABC Bartending School

LSU vs. Mississippi State @ Alex Box

Sunday

Happy Easter! Click here to check out some of the restaurants around town serving up deals for Easter Sunday!

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

Things to do: TGIT!

The weekend is so close yet so far away… Fur Ball Trivia Night @ The Bulldog AirSeekers Acro Class @ Uptown Climbing Rock N Rowe ft. Michael Brandt @ Perkins Rowe LSU vs. Mississippi State @ Alex Box Stadium Ed Talks: Forum 35’s...

2 days ago

New Year, New Gear

Primeval Gear

march

31mar(mar 31)2:00 pm(mar 31)2:00 pmLSU Baseball vs. Mississippi State

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X