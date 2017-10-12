Jambalaya Jam’in downtown tonight

Paddles in, forks out: it’s time for some serious jambalaya in downtown Baton Rouge.

The 30th Jambalaya Jam is underway today in downtown Baton Rouge. Organized by the Capital Area United Way, this yearly festival raises money for the United Way’s work around south Louisiana, including disaster recovery and community programs.

The event and live music from the Chee-Weez tonight is free, and tickets are available at the jam for people who want to walk up and fill their plate with jambalaya from the organizations competing for first place.

Lunch plates will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. downtown, with the rest of the action kicking off at 5 p.m.