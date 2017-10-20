Dig Baton Rouge
Jambalaya pot blamed for mass illness in north La.

State health officials said they’re investigating a breakout of salmonella which sent dozens in north Louisiana to the hospital and was blamed for one death this week.

The Louisiana Department of Health said a jambalaya fundraiser in Caldwell Parish is likely to blame for the illness. The department asked anyone with food left from the event, jambalaya or sides which may have come into contact with it, to throw it away

The department said people started getting sick Monday, and by Thursday 49 cases of stomach and digestive illnesses were reported with 31 people hospitalized and one death possibly related to it. People reported sick were between the ages of 15 and 71.

Health officials posted a list of symptoms for salmonella poisoning online. They said most people recover from it without treatment, but if the more serious symptoms show up you should go to the hospital.

