St. Patrick’s Day is coming to Baton Rouge in August this Saturday.

A Jameson Irish Whiskey bar crawl is taking over downtown’s 3rd Street. The crawl will hit Happy’s, Bengal Tap Room, City Bar, Boudreaux and Thibodeaux’s and Squeaky Pete’s.

Tickets are $20 and include admission to all four bars, and there will be plenty of Jameson to go around. The bars will provide samples, unique drink specials and Jameson merchandise. Ticket buyers will also have the chance to win a Jameson Weber grill, Jameson Adirondack chairs, $300 worth of Jameson or $250 worth of gift cards.

Participants will be able to try several of the more uncommon Jameson whiskeys such as their Caskmates IPA Edition, Stout Edition and Black Barrel.

The crawl is set to begin at 8 p.m. and end at midnight. Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.com, and I would consider wearing a bit of green.

