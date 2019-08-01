Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
DowntownFood & Drink

Jameson Irish Whiskey to sponsor bar crawl downtown this Saturday, Aug. 3

James A. Smith
11 hours ago

St. Patrick’s Day is coming to Baton Rouge in August this Saturday.

A Jameson Irish Whiskey bar crawl is taking over downtown’s 3rd Street. The crawl will hit Happy’s, Bengal Tap Room, City Bar, Boudreaux and Thibodeaux’s and Squeaky Pete’s.

Tickets are $20 and include admission to all four bars, and there will be plenty of Jameson to go around. The bars will provide samples, unique drink specials and Jameson merchandise. Ticket buyers will also have the chance to win a Jameson Weber grill, Jameson Adirondack chairs, $300 worth of Jameson or $250 worth of gift cards.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxnImiXoyao/

Participants will be able to try several of the more uncommon Jameson whiskeys such as their Caskmates IPA Edition, Stout Edition and Black Barrel.

The crawl is set to begin at 8 p.m. and end at midnight. Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.com, and I would consider wearing a bit of green.

You can find the event page here.

Comments

You may also like

august

01aug5:00 pm7:00 pm"Pretty in Pink" Happy Hour fundraiser @ Jolie Pearl

01aug5:30 pm7:30 pmArt After Hours: Astral Visions @ LASM

01aug6:00 pm7:30 pmTwilight Tours @ BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo

01aug6:00 pm9:00 pmGroup Run with Mid City Run Club

01aug7:00 pm11:00 pmCelebrate the life and legacy of Holly Clegg @ Varsity Theatre

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X