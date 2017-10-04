Dig Baton Rouge
Jason Aldean cancels weekend shows after Vegas shooting

Russell Jones
8 hours ago

Singer Jason Aldean canceled three weekend shows out of respect for the victims from this week’s deadly shooting in Las Vegas.

Aldean’s Facebook page said his concerts in Los Angeles, San Diego and California were all canceled and refunds would be given. It said his “They Don’t Know” tour would resume Oct. 10 in Tulsa, Okla.

Authorities said 59 people died and hundreds were hurt when a Nevada man opened fire on the crowd at Aldean’s Sunday night concert in Vegas.

On Facebook, Aldean called for unity after the violence.

“This world is becoming the kind of place i am afraid to raise my children in,” he said.

Posted by Jason Aldean on Tuesday, October 3, 2017

Image: Jason Aldean / Facebook

