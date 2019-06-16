Jason’s Deli is coming to Arlington Marketplace

Jason’s Deli fans close to campus will no longer have to drive to Siegen Lane or Corporate Boulevard to get their favorite sandwich or spud.

Jason’s Deli will be opening a new location in Arlington Marketplace in the fourth quarter, according to Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. This will be the eighth Louisiana location, following the recent opening of a location in Harvey, Louisiana just this month.

Jason’s will join the growing list of Arlington Marketplace tenants, including Rouses, Orange Theory, Mid Tap, Smoothie King, CC’s Coffee, Finbomb, and Playa Bowls (expected to open at the end of summer).



