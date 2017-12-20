Jay Ducote grilling for gold on “Chopped’

Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote will join 15 other chefs as part of a special Chopped mini-series next year on Food Network.

Ducote will be one of 16 chefs competing in the Chopped Gold Medal Games: Grilling series. The competition will air over five weeks, with chefs using mystery ingredients to grill up something special for the judges.

The winner will receive $50,000.

Ducote’s episode will air Jan. 9, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. He’ll host a viewing party at Tin Roof Brewing that night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.