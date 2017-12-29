Jay Picks Six for Restaurant Week

Restaurant Week is back and I’m ready to DIG in!

Each January and July presents a weeklong feeding frenzy around Baton rouge. I’m no stranger to the dining scene around here, so I compiled a list of six eateries that I’m looking forward to checking out from Jan. 15 to 20.

Doe’s Eat Place

Rarely does a restaurant week pass without me paying a visit to Doe’s Eat Place. A franchise of the original Greenville, Miss. steak joint, the Baton Rouge Doe’s is locally owned and operated by Scott and Theresa Overby and managed by one of Baton Rouge’s premier bartenders, George Krause.

I always grab a spot in the LSU-themed bar area, Crown Town, and start my evening with one of George’s signature Old Fashioneds. From there it really depends on what cuts of steak are on the menu, but you can rest assured that you’re going to get a USDA prime cut of beef for a fraction of the normal price during Restaurant Week, plus you get an appetizer and a dessert as well. You won’t be leaving hungry.

Burgersmith

Restaurant Week doesn’t always have to take you to the fanciest restaurant for a gourmet wine and dine. Sometimes a great burger and a few local craft beers will do the trick. A stop at Burgersmith on Perkins or Siegen is always a good call to fill a rumbling belly that’s hankering for a burger.

When feasting on a budget, their three-course Restaurant Week menu will set you right. I like to support local with some Tin Roof beer as well to help wash that tasty burger down.

Olive or Twist

A favorite for craft beer and cocktail lovers, Olive or Twist has recently expanded in to a full service restaurant complete with a unique food menu in addition to their legendary libations. I’m excited to check out an Olive or Twist RW menu, as I’ve never experienced one before. Plus, it’s around the corner from the new Bite & Booze HQ!

Pro tip: Olive or Twist has one of the best happy hours around with $6 signature cocktails and $3 local craft beer cans.

Elsie’s Plate and Pie

Another relatively new establishment, Elsie’s Plate and Pie has made quite a splash on Government Street. This mid-city hot-spot is on my list so I can get more familiar with their food and drink programs. I’ve actually only been to Elsie’s once, and it was for a quick snack and a drink at the bar, so I’ll be using Restaurant Week as a golden opportunity to give it another try. I was very happy with my experience the first time, so I’m hoping for more of the same! Plus, I get to end the meal with pie, which is always a win.

Stinky’s Fish Camp

A newcomer to Restaurant Week and to the Baton Rouge food scene as a whole, Stinky’s Fish Camp resides in the newly renovated Baton Rouge Marriott. Mark this down as the restaurant that I’ve never been to but want to check out. I have no experiences with the Stinky’s here or the original location in Florida, so I’m curious! Twice a year during Restaurant Week I try to put a new place on my list that I’ve never been to before. It’s a great time to eat out and explore the city. This year, Stinky’s will be my newcomer and first taste.

Pelican House

Phil Beard, master bar and kitchen man at Pelican House, won a prize at the annual DIG Holiday Cocktail Competition. Gavin Jobe, chef and owner, won an episode of Chopped this past fall. Pelican House is back on the map with their commitment to creating something original and delicious. Restaurant Week is going to be my opportunity to get back in there and try some of the food that’s got everyone so hyped. They recently went through a transition from a bar with food to a restaurant with booze, and I’m really excited to check it out again!

Images: Mandy Samson