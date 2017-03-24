Can’t wait to plan your Jazz Fest experience? You’ll be one step closer to finalizing plans on Tuesday.

The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival will release its final schedules in the mid-morning on March 28, Nola.com reports. The festival is scheduled for April 28-30 and May 4-7.

Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Maroon 5 Snoop Dogg and more are scheduled to perform at the event, which will be held at the New Orleans Fair Grounds.

Tickets are currently available.

