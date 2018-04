Jazzfest 2018 with Miller Lite

This international river festival is free and family friendly! This year we are spotlighting the cultures of Brazil and Louisiana. Programming will span live music, dance, dramatic, culinary and visual arts, film, interactive children’s programming, and an international juried arts fair.

Headlining artists include:

Grandmaster Flash

Vanessa Da Mata

Sheila E

Soul Rebels

Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble

Sonic Bloom feat. Eric “Benny” Bloom

Justin Garner

You won’t want to miss this fun filled event!