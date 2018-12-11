Jed’s Local brings Louisiana classic to Mid City

Jed’s Local is now open on Jefferson Highway at Capitol Heights. It feels like just that – local, like the kind of neighborhood hangout where you run into friends and catch up. The interior is in keeping with this casual vibe, and is quaint with plenty of Louisiana flair.

The service at Jed’s is quick, but it also feels like the kind of place you can spend some time with friends and family (thanks to a fully-stocked bar). It hails from the folks over at Eliza, so you can count on the great cajun flavors that you love.

Jed’s offers all of your classic seafood po’ boys, as well as some fun takes such as alligator sausage, a cuban sandwich, and banh mi. Sandwiches are offered as small and large, both at affordable price points. The cook and flavor on the seafood po’ boys I sampled were spot on, and buns from Leidenheimer Bakery gave them the crunchy, chewy texture needed for a satisfying sandwich.

Additional menu items include gumbo, chili, fried seafood platters and daily homestyle plate specials. Jed’s is the kind of affordable, festive Louisiana eatery that will quickly become a staple for you and your family.

Jed’s is open Monday through Saturday for lunch and dinner. Check out the hours and menu here.