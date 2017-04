Jimmy’s John’s is bringing back its popular Customer Appreciation Day, and several Baton Rouge locations are participating in the event, which offers $1 subs to patrons.

The event runs from 4 – 8 p.m. on May 2, and the $1 sub offer is only valid in shops (not via delivery).

Participating Locations

10711 Coursey Blvd.

1082 W Lee Dr. Suite A

2043 Perkins Rd.

4555 Essen Lane

8190 Jefferson Hwy.

9655 Perkins Rd. Ste. F

