Jimmy Kimmel rips into Cassidy on health care

Senator Bill Cassidy’s recent health care proposal did not receive a warm welcome on late night television.

Host Jimmy Kimmel called the Louisiana senator a liar on his show “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Tuesday night, saying Cassidy was not honest with him about his stance on health care.

“A few months ago after my son had open heart surgery, which was something I spoke about on the air, a politician, a senator named Bill Cassidy from Louisiana was on my show and he wasn’t very honest,” Kimmel said in the show’s opening monologue.

Cassidy appeared on Kimmel’s show in May to discuss health care reform after Kimmel talked about his son’s condition. Kimmel said at the time that Cassidy agreed to not support legislation unless it included protections for families who could not afford the kind of treatment Kimmel’s son was undergoing for life-threatening, unexpected diagnoses.

Tuesday night, Kimmel said Cassidy failed that test with his recently-introduced health care bill.

Cassidy and Sen. Lindsay Graham introduced the legislation on Sept. 13, which would loosen how states spend federal money to fund health care in their state. However, it also dramatically cuts back on how much federal money is given to the states – a cut of 34 percent by 2026, which analysts at the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities said would lead to millions losing their insurance.

Cassidy said on Tuesday that Kimmel did not understand his legislation, and there would be protections to prevent insurance companies from charging more to families who have kids with pre-existing conditions.

Kimmel said without protections and funding to pay for treatment, the only way those families would be able to afford it is “if, and only if, his father is Jimmy Kimmel.”

“Otherwise, you might be screwed,” he said.