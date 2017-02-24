John Mayer fan? You’re going to be really happy about this news.
John Mayer released some new music today, but he also made an announcement that’s going to make some Louisianians very happy. The “Daughters” singer is coming down south — to New Orleans, to be exact.
Mayer will play the Smoothie King Center on Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. The tour is in support of “The Search for Everything,” two sets of songs he released in 2017. “The Search for Everything: Wave Two” was released on Feb. 24. Hear a track from it below: