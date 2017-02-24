John Mayer released some new music today, but he also made an announcement that’s going to make some Louisianians very happy. The “Daughters” singer is coming down south — to New Orleans, to be exact.

Mayer will play the Smoothie King Center on Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. The tour is in support of “The Search for Everything,” two sets of songs he released in 2017. “The Search for Everything: Wave Two” was released on Feb. 24. Hear a track from it below:

Comments