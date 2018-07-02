July 2018: In This Issue

What does July mean to you? For me, it means that I’ll be spending plenty of time inside, enjoying the A/C instead of melting in the summer heat. It means that school is out and traffic is bearable again. Most importantly, it means that Restaurant Week is back!

Long before I worked for DIG, I was participating in Restaurant Week. Like many of you, it was something that got me excited to try new restaurants and enjoy amazing deals at old favorites. These two weeks out of the year (in January and July) always made me more adventurous in dining out and brought a whole new level of indecision to “Where do you want to eat?”

In the past few years, the food scene in Baton Rouge has exploded. We’ve seen an influx of chefs bringing new concepts, ethnic food, and even a dining hall. What that means is that Restaurant Week has also grown and changed along with the culinary evolution. It’s still the same 3-course meals at a fixed price that you know and love, but the menus have now become a way to showcase new and exciting ideas.

Even better, is that Restaurant Week is a way for DIG to give back. While you’re out there taking advantage of all this great food at great prices, snap a photo of your food, yourself, or anything really. Post it to Instagram with #EatBR and DIG will donate $2 per photo (up to $5,000) to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Now you have no excuse to stay in for dinner!

Our cover story this month brings a checklist challenge to you. We found some unique and fun desserts throughout the city and encourage you to try them all. I did. It’s a rough job, but someone has to do it.

I never was someone who loved sweets—not until I got pregnant, anyway. And every old lady in my life told me that meant I was having a girl. They were right, but that’s beside the point. Scouring the city for fresh takes on classic desserts was quite a chore (not!), but DIG is committed to providing the best options for you. We tried traditional Indian ice cream, a fancy candy bar, Cajun donuts and so much more. Take a look and let us know which one you’re most excited to try!

Bon appétit!

Season Vining

Editor-in-Chief

DIG Baton Rouge