Brothers and R&B duo K-Ci & JoJo are set to take the stage at the Raising Canes River center March 31, according to a news release. The artists will be joined by Keith Sweat, 112 and Avant.

Tickets for the event are available here.

K-Ci & JoJo were nominated for three Grammy Awards. The duo’s video for “All My Life” has more than 79 million views on YouTube.

