K Street pastry chef opening artisanal bakery

Russell Jones
14 hours ago

Kalurah Street Grill started as the brainchild of former Galatoire’s chef Kelley McCann, and now it’s the launch pad for another chef’s venture.

K Street pastry chef Kaila Kay is opening Cane & Fig Artisan Bakery at 4815 Perkins Road, just a stone’s throw from Iverstine Farm Butchers and on the other side of College Drive from her former kitchen under the overpass.

The menu will include more than just sweets, with croissants and sandwiches filling the ovens and shelves alongside cakes and muffins.

According to the Advocate, Kay’s pastry and dessert work at K Street grew to the point where she was providing delicacies to French Truck Coffee and gallery shows at Ann Connelly Fine Art. The new venture, which will include input from McCann and a partnership with K Street owners Brad Watts and Chad Hughes, means Kay can widen the reach of her creations and potentially move into more catering.

Cane & Fig plans to open in early spring 2018.

Image: K Street Grill / Facebook

