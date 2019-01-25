Kalurah Street – BR’s Cocktail and Dessert Savior

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

I’m not the world’s biggest sweets eater. I pick an interesting appetizer over saving room for dessert any day, with the exception of one spot in town – Kalurah Street Grill.

A restaurant week stop at K Street reminded me that their dessert game is so, so strong. From time to time, I still reminisce about the very first dessert I had there – a rosemary grapefruit tart.



Since then, each dessert has continued to step a little outside the box and truly impress me.

The cocktails at K Street range from a great list of your usual favorites to some really interesting, original ideas. All of them are the perfect component to their desserts.

To sweeten the deal even more, Kalurah has a gorgeous bar area, The Annex, and ample bar seating in their dining area.



Dare I say Kalurah has solved a major dilemma in town – is there a nice place that we just grab a drink and dessert? Yes, there is.



I’ll also note that the food is great. The dessert just happens to be the star here.