Keep Baton Rouge Beautiful, The Great American Cleanup and Mayor Broome have teamed up for a citywide volunteer cleanup day and need your help.

On Saturday, April 14th BR residents are asked to join their local districts to clean up litter in the community. Broome says that a cleaner city could boost tourism, economic development and public safety. To find out how you can get involved in Clean Sweep EBR Day, visit the Keep Baton Rouge Beautiful website.