Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
MAGAZINE

Keep It Classy

Caroline Marchand
7 hours ago

Resort styles for summer living

Clothing from NK Boutique Corporate

Models are Madelyn Weimar, Camille Tharp, and Avery Richardson

Styled by Caroline Marchand

Photos by Mandy Samson

 

1. ALC net turtleneck, Vince accordion midi skirt, Stylist’s earrings

2. Elizabeth and James net a-line dress, Elizabeth Cole Mai Tai earrings, Tory Burch envelope bag

3. ALC ruched off-the-shoulder blouse, ALC palm skirt, Elizabeth and Cole rainbow hoops

 

Tibi halter tank, Tory Burch postcard trousers

 

Mara Hoffman lace up dress, Stylist’s sunglasses

 

Rachel Zoe tropical set, Stylist’s earrings

Comments

You may also like

MAGAZINE

May 2018: In This Issue

What defines something as “the greatest?” Back in the day, I thought Creed was “the greatest” band ever. Shut up, I wasn’t alone. At one point, we all thought a mobile phone the size of a toaster was “the greatest.” My point is, as time moves on...

6 hours ago

Enjoy a dog park today!

BREC Dog Parks

may

02may(may 2)7:00 pm(may 2)7:00 pmLadies Night Karaoke

03mayallday05alldayWeekend Two - 2018 New Orleans Jazz Fest

03may(may 3)5:00 pm(may 3)5:00 pmThursday's All You Can Eat Crawfish

04may(may 4)5:00 pm(may 4)5:00 pmLive After 5 featuring After 8

04may(may 4)7:00 pm(may 4)7:00 pmLSU Baseball v. Arkansas

Enjoy a dog park today!

BREC Dog Parks

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X