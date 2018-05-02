Keep It Classy

Resort styles for summer living
Clothing from NK Boutique Corporate
Models are Madelyn Weimar, Camille Tharp, and Avery Richardson
Styled by Caroline Marchand
Photos by Mandy Samson
1. ALC net turtleneck, Vince accordion midi skirt, Stylist’s earrings
2. Elizabeth and James net a-line dress, Elizabeth Cole Mai Tai earrings, Tory Burch envelope bag
3. ALC ruched off-the-shoulder blouse, ALC palm skirt, Elizabeth and Cole rainbow hoops
Tibi halter tank, Tory Burch postcard trousers
Mara Hoffman lace up dress, Stylist’s sunglasses
Rachel Zoe tropical set, Stylist’s earrings