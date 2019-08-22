It’s heart wrenching when a restaurant makes a dish you love that isn’t always available, but the sometimes the exclusivity makes the meal even more satisfying to eat. A few of our favorite joints in town crank out monthly specials of popular fast, casual eats – burgers, tacos, pizzas, po’boys and poké!



These are accounts worth following if you want the latest and greatest. Pro tip: turn those post notifications on so you don’t miss out.



Gov’t Taco – Baton Rouge’s beloved taco counter keeps a short but stellar taco list on the menu at all times, leaving them room to be really creative with a monthly taco offering. This month, they are offering Bleu Steel – coffee/chile braised beef, black bean purée, tempura jalapenos and bleu cheese crema.

Curbside – Curbside rotates burgers a lot, keeping things fresh and interesting. Keep a close eye, as some specials are daily, weekly or monthly. This month, they are celebrating the Hatch chile with specials like Cerrillos Road with hot sausage, chile verde, pepper jack, fritos and honey crema.

Jed’s Local Poboys – Jed’s has created a tradition of offering an outstanding po’boy of the month., and August is no exception. This month features a Ribeye Cheesesteak Po’boy: tender, well seasoned shaved ribeye with caramelized peppers and onions, provolone and JED’s sauce.

LIT Pizza – LIT is rapidly growing in popularity, and thankfully it hasn’t left it’s Pizza of the Month to the wayside. LIT often partners with other food folk in town to collaborate on a killer pizza, like this month’s Muffuletta Pie featuring Canatella’s Italian olive mix.

Southfin Poké – For a monthly special that’s a healthier or lighter option, Southfin has you covered with its Bowl of the Month. This month’s bowl is the Sweet Fire Chicken and Shrimp Bowl, combining our two favorites: sweet and spicy.

Try a monthly dish you need over and over? Rally the troops! Put the pressure on! I’ve seen some of these incredible specials move over to the regular menu when the people demand it.