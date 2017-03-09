“TiK ToK” singer Ke$ha is set to perform at LSU’s annual Groovin’ concert, The Daily Reveille reports. She’ll be joined by her band, the Creepies. Singer Benjy Davis will open for the award-winning pop artist.

Groovin’ is hosted every year by LSU Student Government. Though the event has been held indoors in recent years, this year the concert will be at the Parade Ground on March 30 at 8:30 p.m.

Groovin’ is free and open to the public.

