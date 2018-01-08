Kick off Carnival Season with the Best King Cakes in BR

Carnival season is officially upon us! This means what we are in full swing with parades, work holidays and Lent- but if you’re like me, that all just means KING CAKE.

Baton Rouge is known for having some of the best King Cakes (and King Cake alternatives). These babies are a hit at any office party, family function or even just to please your significant other after a long day. So, we’ve come up with a list of the 10 best King Cakes that you’ve got to hit up before February 13th. And in typical DIG fashion, we’ll keep you updated on which ones we like best.

Ambrosia Bakery (bonus points for being our BRAG 2017 Greatest King Cake)

Calandro’s Supermarket

Cheesecake Bistro by Copeland’s

Gambino’s Bakery

Les Amis Bake Shoppe

Oak Point Fresh Market

Rouse’s Supermarket

Thee Heavenly Donut

Tiger Deaux-Nuts

Tredici Bakery

Image: Tiger Deaux-Nuts / Facebook