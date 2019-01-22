Kick off crawfish season with CRAWFÊTE 2019

Baton Rouge’s premiere crawfish fest is back for 2019. CRAWFÊTE 2019 is set for Sunday, February 24 at Perkins Rowe.

Kickoff crawfish season right and vote for your favorite crawfish dishes from around the region, with the winner taking home the People’s Choice award.

The best part? Guests at the event will enjoy UNLIMITED boiled crawfish and gourmet crawfish dishes from dozens of participating restaurants and caterers.

As if that wasn’t enough, guests age 21 and up will receive complimentary drinks included with admission. But no worries if you want to bring the kids – the event is open to all ages.

More details and tickets are available here. Don’t forget to bring a bib!