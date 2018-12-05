Killer App: can BR startup revolutionize messaging?

An emerging tech company founded by LSU grads aims to help users organize and maximize their social lives. According to founders Andrew Bryson, Jonathan Nester, and Chris Harsh, the new social communications app – called Mozi – will reshape the way professionals, businesses, and consumers engage with one another.

“We’re going to create something that connects people in a meaningful way but also enables them to engage in the world around them in a safe, private way, that they are in absolute control over,” explains Bryson. “This is what social media, communication and e-commerce have to evolve into if we are to truly grasp our future and use technology to advance the lives of the people who use it.”

Mozi is the latest startup to form from the alumni community of LSU’s Innovation Park, the university’s epicenter for technology innovation and startup ventures in the Baton Rouge area.

When reached for comment, a representative from the company stated that the app will be free, available on both Apple and Android devices, and will be as easy to navigate as traditional text messaging.

While initial details on just how the app will work are hazy, curious residents of the Baton Rouge area can to take part in a free beta test in spring of 2019 by signing up at mozisocial.com. Signing up will also guarantee entry to the Mozi launch event, also slated for Spring 2019.