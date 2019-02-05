King Cake Caper: thief makes off with over $300 in goods

Fat Tuesday is one month away, and one thief is apparently all set for a barbecue.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office is on the lookout for a man who absconded with multiple items from an area Albertson’s store, including a king cake, some ribs, and $300 worth of frozen shrimp.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect should reach the the sheriff’s office at (225) 389-5064.
If you attend a shrimp-loaded party and the host is acting dodgy, take note. This guy is definitely not eating $300 worth of crustaceans on his own.