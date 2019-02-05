Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Crime

King Cake Caper: thief makes off with over $300 in goods

Mike Burkett Mike Burkett
21 hours ago

Fat Tuesday is one month away, and one thief is apparently all set for a barbecue.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office is on the lookout for a man who absconded with multiple items from an area Albertson’s store, including a king cake, some ribs, and $300 worth of frozen shrimp.

  • Images of the suspect from store surveillance

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect should reach the the sheriff’s office at (225) 389-5064.

If you attend a shrimp-loaded party and the host is acting dodgy, take note. This guy is definitely not eating $300 worth of crustaceans on his own.

Comments

You may also like

CrimeNews

Your tip could be worth $500 at Tin Roof Brewing

Attention crime-stoppers: could you think of anything to do with $500 worth of free beer? If your tip leads to the capture of burglars who plundered goods from Tin Roof Brewing over the weekend, you could have plenty of...

3 weeks ago

february

06feb11:00 am10:00 pm2 for 1 Margaritas at The Rum House

06feb4:00 pm11:00 pmMilitary Appreciation And Service Industry Night

06feb10:00 pm11:59 amQueens Karaoke

07feb4:00 pm11:00 pmThirsty Thursday And Ladies Night

07feb4:30 pm10:00 pmBottomless Thursdays at The Station!

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X