King Cake Caper: thief makes off with over $300 in goods

Fat Tuesday is one month away, and one thief is apparently all set for a barbecue.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office is on the lookout for a man who absconded with multiple items from an area Albertson’s store, including a king cake, some ribs, and $300 worth of frozen shrimp.

Images of the suspect from store surveillance



Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect should reach the the sheriff’s office at (225) 389-5064.

If you attend a shrimp-loaded party and the host is acting dodgy, take note. This guy is definitely not eating $300 worth of crustaceans on his own.