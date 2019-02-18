Dig Baton Rouge
King Cake Cheesecake Indulgence at Copeland’s

Erin Bowling Erin Bowling
10 hours ago

As if enjoying a piece of king cake isn’t treat enough, Copeland’s has gone and added cheesecake to the mix.

The treat comes in 4 layers – a very cinnamony cake layer at the bottom, covered with a thick layer of luscious cheesecake, then king cake icing and, finally, a beautiful display of traditional Mardi Gras sprinkles. It’s delicious and truly beautiful.

Pick up a slice or an entire cake before it’s too late. Reserving may be helpful, but earlier this week I was able to walk right in and grab an entire cake.

