King cake concoctions to try before it’s too late

By now, you have certainly picked up your favorite king cake or two (or twelve). Still, there are some must-try King Cake inspired treats in town that you need to get before it’s too late.

Gourmet Girls makes mini brioche king cake cupcakes with the most divine icing. They are as delicious as they are beautiful.

Curbside King Cake Shake is the best way to wash down a delicious burger. Mardi Gras is for indulging, right?

Bistro Byronz King Cake Bread Pudding is a local delight you cannot miss during Carnival. It’s the south’s two best things in one – why would you not?

Rosch Bakehaus is still cooking up their beautiful, unique king cake flavors, but they also bake up traditional flavored Galette de Rois, an ultra luxurious French king cake.

Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro King Cake Cheesecake will take you on a deep, deep dive into the Mardi Gras spirit. If you are a cheesecake fan, get your hands on this festive treat.

What’s your favorite take on classic king cake? Let us know in the comments!