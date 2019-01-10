King cake kerfuffle: plastic babies banned from Facebook

WARNING: This post contains unabashed depictions of plastic cake decoration nudity that some readers may find offensive. Viewer digestion is advised.

KingCakeSnob.com ran afoul of Facebook’s decency standards this week, resulting in the removal of one of the king cake ranker’s ads from the social media platform.

According to correspondence with the enforcers at Facebook, the post in question was taken down for its depiction of sensitive material – specifically, excessive nudity. Dig has obtained a screenshot of the image in question, submitted for the consideration of our readers:

“We are shocked that Facebook would censor the king cake baby, one of the quintessential traditions of the Mardi Gras culture,” Jay Connaughton of King Cake Snob said in a prepared statement. “Obviously the folks at Facebook have never tasted the sweet deliciousness of a traditional or filled king cake. If they had, they would understand the deep passion that runs in Louisiana for king cakes of all varieties, and the little babies that live inside them.”

Mr. Connaugton’s glaring attempt to hide behind tradition in the face of such a brazen offense is sure to spark the ire of decent folks around the globe. Facebook’s standards are no laughing matter, and must be strictly adhered to at all times.

KingCakeSnob.com’s full rundown of the ongoing controversy is available here. While you’re there, be sure to cast your vote for the best king cake in Louisiana.

Does this ad go too far, or does Facebook need a chill pill? Let us know in the comments.