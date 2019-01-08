King of cake: make your pick in annual king cake competition

New year, new you. Time to buckle down, hit the gym and watch those calories. There’s just one thing.

Mardi Gras is a surefire way to derail most of your resolutions. Drinking less? Best of luck. Cutting carbs? Bagels aren’t that good anyway.

Even if you manage to restrain yourself this year, there’s one thing that’s sure to break through your defenses. In the spirit of turning over a new leaf in 2019, let’s be honest: you are going to eat king cake before, during, and after Mardi Gras, and you’re going to enjoy it. Don’t beat yourself up! It’s called Fat Tuesday for a reason.

In the interest of making the most of those precious calories, treat yourself to the best king cake around.

As of this week, KingCakeSnob.com invites you to cast your vote in their 4th annual “Seal of Approval” ranking competition, which will award the top traditional and filled king cakes of 2019 from bakeries throughout Louisiana.

Voters have until Feb 21 to visit the site and make their pick, which also enters the voter in a weekly drawing to win a free king cake.

Nearly 4,000 king cakes were reviewed on the site as part of last year’s competition, which featured 525 different cakes from 150 bakeries. In the end, Clauda’s King Cake of New Orleans took top honors in 4 out of 5 categories, including the best overall ‘Traditional” as well as “Filled” cakes.

Will your favorite win this year? Be sure to vote, and let us know your pick for king of king cake in the comments.