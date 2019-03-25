KLSU Kicks Off Its Fundraiser Week!

As far as radio stations go, everyone that has set foot in Baton Rouge (or driven in its surrounding areas) has heard of LSU’s radio station, 91.1 FM KLSU. Ran by students, the station has provided commercial free non-top 40 radio, specialty shows that cater to specific genres, news, sports and has helped to promote all the music events that are happening in Baton Rouge.

Every year, the staff (under the guidance of Student Media Director, John Friscia) put on a week long fundraiser to help keep KLSU running smoothly. As a part of Student Media, KLSU is funded by the university through student fees and advertiser revenue. The fundraiser will help finance new equipment, promotions, as well as provide a chance for students on staff to attend various national college radio conferences and conventions. Due to recent Student Media fee cuts, KLSU is now receiving less financial help from the university, making this year’s donations even more crucial to KLSU’s success.

To start off their week of fundraising, KLSU held their kick off party at the Tin Roof Brewery. A great crowd of early bird supporters were able to get their hands on two limited KLSU shirts, enjoy tacos from Rock Paper Taco, support several local artists and their art, and of course hear some tunes.

On the patio, the crowds gathered close to hear some local talent of various genres who donated their time out of love for KLSU. Catbamboo started it off with their known head bobbing jazz infused instrumentals, followed by the heavy 80s hardcore metal outfit Booze, and then topped off by those sweet southern ballads and the lively exhibition that Butcher’s Dozen is known for. If KLSU didn’t feel the love yesterday, then I don’t know what to tell them!

KLSU fundraising donations are open now until this Sunday evening. If you would like to donate to this great student run organization, you can do so here or by calling (225) 578-5578.

