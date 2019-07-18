Dig Baton Rouge
Kolache Kitchen updating its menu, starting renovations soon

Campus-favorite spot Kolache Kitchen will close on Monday, July 22 for a renovation and an update to its menu, according to The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.

Kolache Kitchen’s Nicholson location is set to reopen on July 29. It will be the first Kolache Kitchen storefront to receive the new updates and will shortly be followed by the Jefferson Highway.

The menu will soon include newer kolaches, improved empanadas and sandwiches, new coffee and the addition of different meat and seafood additions, as well as meatless options, to the lunch taco menu.

The renovation comes only six months after the opening of the New Orleans location earlier this year.

