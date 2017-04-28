If you love spooky Louisiana stories, there’s a big chance you love novels by Anne Rice.

If that’s true for you, you’ll probably love the upcoming TV show based on her “Vampire Chronicles” series.

Paramount Pictures Television and Anonymous Content have optioned the rights to several books from Rice’s franchise, Nola.com reports. Rice previously said she wanted to adapt some of her books into a “Game of Thrones”-like show.

Rice, along with her son, Christopher, will be an executive producer on the show.

“It is undeniable that Anne Rice has created the paradigm in which all vampire stories are measured against. The rich and vast world she has created with ‘The Vampire Chronicles’ is unmatched and sophisticated with ’90’s gothic undertones that will be perfectly suited to captivate audiences,” Paramount TV President Amy Powell said, according to Nola.com. “The series is full of compelling characters led by Lestat, arguably one of the greatest original characters, literary or otherwise. We are thrilled to collaborate with Anne, Christopher and the team at Anonymous Content on this epic series.”

Photo by WBEZ

